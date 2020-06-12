Justice4Uwa: Youth Parliament condemns spike in rape cases, murder of Omozuwa

The Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) has condemned the rise in number of rape cases across the country and the recent murder of a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in Benin City, after she was allegedly raped.

Minority Leader of the Parliament, Hon. Daniel Didi Uwadia, during a press briefing in Benin City, said the rape of late Miss Omozuwa is sad and shocking, noting that it was hurtful that a promising young lady lost her life in such a gruesome manner.

“It is unfortunate that the issue of rape and murder has now become prevalent in the world we live. We categorically inform the wrongdoers wherever they are and also anybody with such evil mindset that this is unacceptable and will not go unpunished,” he said.

Hon. Uwadia called on youths to unite to protect vulnerable members of the society, adding, “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the most vulnerable of our society receive the full protection of the law.”

The NYP further commended the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for its prompt response in condemning the gruesome attack and calling for immediate investigation into the crime.

Uwadia expressed faith that the Commissioner of Police and men of the force will bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book.

