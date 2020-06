Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has ordered that all courts be shut immediately.

He gave the directive in a broadcast on Friday.

The governor announced that Ebonyi has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

He described the development as regrettable and saddening.

Umahi ordered all staff of the Judiciary in the state to go for COVID-19 testing.

On Thursday, Ebonyi recorded 72 new cases of coronavirus.

