Just In : Trump escapes impeachment as Senate acquits US President

US President, Donal Trump is off the impeachement hook.

US Senators on Wednesday voted that he was not guilty of abuse of power. The vote was 52-48.

Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump.

Romney entered history books as the first senator in US history to vote to convict a president from the same party in an impeachment trial.

Democrats had wanted Trump out of office and impeach him at the House.

They accused him of asking Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rival, Joe Biden, and withholding military aid as pressure.

The US president was also alleged to have obstructed Congress’ investigation of the affair.

Trump repeated accused the Democrats of trying to reverse his 2016 election election victory.

