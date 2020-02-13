Just In : Supreme Court Sacks Bayelsa Governor-Elect, Lyon

The Supreme Court has sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Lyon.

The Apex Court also ordered a fresh certificate be issued to the governorship candidate with the highest votes cast and wide geographical spread in the governorship election held on November 16, 2020.

Mr Lyon was sacked for presenting a running mate with a fake certificate in the said election.

With this judgment just delivered, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diri Duoye with the highest lawful votes and with wide geographical spread will eventually become the next governor of Bayelsa.

