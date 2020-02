A former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, and Senator representing Plateau South, Ignatius Longjan is dead.

Longjan died on Monday, according to reliable information.

Until his death, the 75-year-old lawmaker was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

As at the time of filing this report, details of Longhan’s death was not confirmed, efforts are on to confirm same.

Details later…

For a better society

Total Views: 85 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn