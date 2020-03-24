Just In : Nigeria confirms two new cases of Coronavirus

Two new cases of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, has been confirmed in Nigeria.

One of the new case was confirmed in Abuja and another in Bauchi State.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the cases have travel history to Germany and the UK

As the number keeps rising, there are presently 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Governor Bala Mohammed is the confirmed case in Bauchi State.

He had placed himself in self-isolation after he made contact with Mohammed Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

A tweet by the NCDC on Tuesday reads, “2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.

“As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.”

