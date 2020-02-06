Just In : INEC Fixes Date For Edo, Ondo Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed September 19th 2020 for the governorship election in Edo and October 10th, 2020 for the gubernatorial Ondo state.

This was disclosed at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, February 6.

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, while briefing newsmen, also disclosed that the Commission has deregistered 74 political parties.

This suggests that only eighteen political parties survived the deregistration process.

