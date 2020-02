The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Duoye Diri as the winner of the Bayelsa election.

The INEC Chairman who made this announcement at the INEC headquarters in Abuja said the certificate of return will be issued immediately to the winner.

Details later…

For a better society

Total Views: 51 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn