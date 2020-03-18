Just In – Coronavirus: NYSC suspends orientation, shuts camps

The ongoing orientation exercise of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme has been suspended by the Federal Government.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of coronavirus.

A similar action was taken on Tuesday when the Federal Government postponed the national sports festival scheduled to hold in Edo State.

The suspension of the orientation exercise was announced in a statement issued by the management of the scheme on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “Sequel to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the national sports festival, management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the on-going orientation course for the 2020 Batch “A” stream 1 corps members.”

“Therefore, the corps members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

“Management wishes to state that no corps member or camp official has contracted the virus.”

