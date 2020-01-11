Home Photo Gallery Jumat services in honor of Chief Dr. Rasak Okoya at ...

Jumat services in honor of Chief Dr. Rasak Okoya at 80th birthday

L-r... Alhaja Wosilat Okoya Seriki; Princess Adeshola Haastrup; Celebrant Dr. Rasak Akanni Okoya; Guest, Nigeria Ambassador to United Kingdom, Justice Amb. Adesola Oguntade and Son of the Celebrant, Mr. Olasubami Okoya, during the Jumat Services in Honor of 80th Birthday of Chief Dr. Rasak Okoya in Lagos yestreday .....PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Left… Son of Rasak Okoya, Mr. Taofik Okoya; Celebrant Dr. Rasak Akanni Okoya; Dr. Tajudeen Okoya and Alhaja Wosilat Okoya Seriki.

L-r … Celebrant Dr. Rasak Akanni Okoya and Nigeria Ambassador to United Kingdom, Justice Amb. George Adesola Oguntade.

The celebrant Dr. Rasak Akanni Okoya Distributing Cloth to People,  during the Jumat Services in Honor of  his birthday at 80th  .

The celebrant Dr. Rasak Akanni Okoya Distributing Cloth to  People,  during the Jumat Services in Honor of  his birthday at 80th  … PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 116 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply