Judgment review: PDP making mockery of democracy – APC

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) statement asking the Supreme Court to review its rulings on the Presidential Election and governorship elections in Osun, Kano, Kaduna and Katsina states, saying the opposition party is making mockery of democracy.

In a statement signed by the APC spokesperson Lanre Issa-Onilu in Abuja, in reaction to the PDP statement said the former ruling party PDP has become a clog in the wheels of Nigeria’s political evolution.

“Never in the history of our democratic journey has a political party made mockery of what a responsible opposition politics entails. The PDP’s call has once again, reinforced our party’s belief that the PDP has become a clog in the wheels of our country’s political evolution.

“For the All Progressives Congress (APC), PDP’s latest antics is no surprise. Nigerians would recall that we have consistently reiterated that the opposition party, having been overwhelmingly rejected at the polls in 2015 and 2019, has been exhibiting strange behaviours.

“We believe it has been difficult for some leaders of PDP to cope for so long outside of power. There is obviously a lot of idleness at the Wadata House Secretariat of PDP.

“At this period that our government is working hard to ensure food sufficiency in the country, we urge those jobless characters at the Wadata House to seriously consider taking up rice farming. This would make them useful for our country.”

