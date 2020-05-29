Jubilation as Mosques reopened for Muslim faithful in Ondo Community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

After two months of closure occasioned by the spread of Corona virus pandemic across the world, mosques in Akoko area and other parts of Ondo state opened for Friday worship today as directed by governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who relaxed the ban placed on Fridays and Sundays congregational services for religious bodies in the state with conditions.

At Afin-Akoko Ansar ud deen Central Mosque, worshippers were seen with face masks and adherence to hand washing was observed.

The acting Imam, Sheik Amidu Fasasi urged Muslims to embrace all protocols attached to COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The cleric noted that all government efforts were to save the lives of the citizenry.

At Ikare Akoko Central Mosque, Muslims obeyed the directives of the state government and the outcome of the emergency meeting held by the Chief Imam of Ikareland and the Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas in Akokoland, Sheik Abbas Mohamed Abubakar who advised Muslims to obey the leaders.

Similar situation was observed at Oka-Akoko, Isua-Akoko, Okeagbe- Akoko, where Muslims were full of praises to the state government for given religious bodies to worship and offer prayers for quick disappearance of Corona virus pandemic and allow normalcy back to the country.

Speaking, a Muslim leader, Chief Saliu Okoja from Ikare-Akoko advised Muslims not to abuse the privileges given to them, stressing that might lead to indefinite closure of such liable mosques.

