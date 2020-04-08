Journalists barred from Naira Marley’s trial

Journalists were on Wednesday prevented from covering the trial of Nigerian singer Fashola Azeez popularly known as Naira Marley.

Naira Marley is being tried for alleged violation of the lockdown order in Lagos State.

The musician was charged before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for violation of the social distancing directive by attending a crowded birthday party.

The birthday party was organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, for her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello.

The two were sentenced to three-month community service on Monday.

