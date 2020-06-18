Jose Mourinho: Spurs ‘not in same world’ in transfer market

.Jose Mourinho says Tottenham are not going to be “in the same league” as other Premier League clubs in this summer’s transfer market.

Spurs spent over £100m last year but Mourinho does not expect to get the same budget this summer.

Tottenham currently sit eighth in the Premier League table.

“I think we are going always to be very balanced, which is what Tottenham normally is,” said Mourinho.

Tottenham resume their season, after football’s suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a home match against Mourinho’s old club Manchester United on Friday.

On Thursday, Chelsea confirmed the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner on a five-year deal.

He is Chelsea’s second signing for next season after they completed a £37m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February.

Elsewhere, Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes for £47m in January.

“You have now examples already of clubs investing and making important movements in the market and we are still nine matches away from the end of the season,” said Mourinho.

“We know that we are not going to be in the same league, in the same world, as clubs that are going to do completely different to us.

“But would I expect us not to do anything and to stay exactly with the same squad that we have in this moment? My answer is no.

“I expect us to do some little important things and if we do our little important things and we improve in two, three positions that we need to improve in the squad, I am completely open to the challenge.

“I am completely supportive to the board, to the owners.”

Mourinho said United and Chelsea “can do what they want” but it is “not our problem”.

“We are going to improve our squad in the way we can do it. No problem,” he added.

