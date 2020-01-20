Jonathan, Gov. Wike celebrate Dr John Kennedy Opara at 50

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his Wife, Dame Patience Jonathan and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike joined other prominent Nigerians to celebrate Former Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Dr John Kennedy Opara as he celebrated his 50th Birthday.

The Former Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission and his wife also dedicated their twins as part of the celebration.

The 50th Birthday/Child Dedication of Former Executive Secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission, Dr. John Kennedy Opara, took place at ST Mary’s Catholic Parish , Umuopara Obetiti Nguru Aboh Mbaise LGA Imo State on Sunday.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said that John Kennedy Opara is an asset to the country. He said that the Former National Christian Pilgrims Commission Executive Secretary is a dependable ally, with immense capacity for public relations.

He said that Opara has cultivated friendship across all the strata of the society to the extent that even those who hate him are not his enemies.

Jonathan said that John Kennedy Opara played a key role in the formal establishment of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission. He said it was on the premise that he nominated Opara to Yar’adua for appointment as Executive Secretary.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke described the celebrant as a man of character.

He said: “John Kennedy Opara is a dependable person and a man of character. During the last elections, so many people deserted the State due to Federal Might, but John Kennedy Opara stood by us.

“At our very darkest moments, he was there. He is a man you can call a friend. That is why the Rivers State Governor is represented here. He is very loyal, sociable and all a man of character.”

In a remark, Former Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Dr John Kennedy Opara thanked God for his blessing and protection.

He said that his friendship with Governor Wike will continue to blossom, noting that Governor Wike is a great man.

The Birthday/Child Dedication attracted Prominent Nigerians from all walks of life.

Pictures 1 and 2: Former President Goodluck Jonathan (2nd R), his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan (2nd R), Representative of Rivers State Governor and Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke (r) , Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (L), Celebrant, Dr John Kennedy Opara (2nd L) and others during The 50th Birthday/Child Dedication of Former Executive Secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission, Dr. John Kennedy Opara, at ST Mary’s Catholic Parish , Umuopara Obetiti Nguru Aboh Mbaise LGA Imo State on Sunday.

Picture 3: Former President Goodluck Jonathan (m), his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan (R) and Representative of Rivers State Governor and Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke (L) during The 50th Birthday/Child Dedication of Former Executive Secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission, Dr. John Kennedy Opara, at ST Mary’s Catholic Parish , Umuopara Obetiti Nguru Aboh Mbaise LGA Imo State on Sunday.

