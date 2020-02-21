Izuchukwudebelu, others eulogize Rev. Ogunbola

COMFORT EKELEME, Asst. Business Editor

Eminent leaders in Apapa District of Assemblies of God Church Nigeria have lauded the outgoing Superintendent of the District, Rev. Michael Kolawole Ogunbola, as he bows out of office for putting in his best towards the growth and development of the district in the last 18 years of his meritorious service.

Following commitment to the work of God, Apapa District, under his administration, gave birth to two districts, namely Badagry and Lekki and with over 110 branches.

At a well attended event held at the church’s District Headquarters in Festac Town Lagos, tagged “The Father’s Blessing”/award service in honour of the retiring district superintendent, church members received the fathers blessings which is a biblical order that gives an outgoing father the right to place his prophetic wish on the next generation, while the award was a show of gratitude to major players for their contribution in landmark achievements attained by the district during his administration.

The award recognition cuts across over 111 members including ministers for their outstanding contributions to the growth and advancement of the district.

The award categories include, Posthumous recognition award for pioneers of the district; input in the district; leadership; outstanding contributions in manpower development, land donors, project funding, long service, missions; and outstanding performance in Women’s Ministry (WM). The recipients of the awards received plaques and medals as symbol of jobs well-done..

Ogunbola who served the Assemblies of God Church Nigeria for 50 years, began his ministry in Iperu, Ogun State while his ministry spanned across Ogun, Oyo and Lagos State and he hails from Shagamu, Ogun State. He bowed out on the 18th of February.

Additionally, he served at the national level of Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, the highest law making organ of the church, known as the Executive Committee (EC) as the southwest zone 1 executive committee representative.

In an interview with Newsmen, District Secretary, Assemblies of God Apapa District, Rev Izuchukwudebelu Vincent who described Ogunbola as a man of five dimensional strength added that he is a man of official secrecy.

He said, “whenever we meet, anything we agree on cannot be heard anywhere except through our medium of communication which is our district minutes.

“We are here today for a three event, our father, the District Superintendent, Rev Micheal Kolawole Ogunbola, having put in 50 years in the ministry will be bowing out in two days time, precisely on the 18th of February. So the entire district gathered here today for a farewell message from him, the father’s blessing and some brethren have been shortlisted for award, so that is the three fold event we are here for,” he said.

Speaking further, he stated that Ogunbola who hails from Shagamu in Ogun State has been able to serve the Assemblies of God for 50 years, adding that he is a man that keeps confidential information to heart.

“He is addicted to projects, whatever has to do with purchase of property and development; he can even borrow from anywhere to ensure that the project is bought in spite of the amount. All over our district, we have projects that worth over N200 million he entered with nothing, but before you know it, the project is totally paid for.

“He is also a man who believes in the Holy Spirit convincing one on an issue, he is not swayed by public opinion, he will prefer to go to the grave consequent on what he believes than to flow public opinion that will take him no where. He is a leader per excellence, he is a detribalized person. He is a Yoruba person who is leading a denomination that have more of the Igbos and then other tribes,” he maintained.

According to him, his impact in the entire district could be said be multidimensional, “for spiritual growth, we that worked with him know that his emphasis is usually on holy ghost empowerment, holy ghost baptism and people opening up themselves to the holy spirit to use them.

During his administration, Rev Ogunbola organised conventions that brought speakers from different parts of the world that came to compliment the work of God in the district.

In 2010, Apapa district, under his administration gave birth to Badagry district, and in 2014, it gave birth to another, Lekki District.

Izuchukwudebelu who further described him as a spiritual grandfather, stated that there are district superintendent who came out of him under administrative units that he gave birth to.

“So the impact is enormous and he is somebody that anytime you put a call across to him from any angle, he responds, that aspect of him is very scare,” he added.

Speaking on projects that has impacted non Assemblies of God Church members during his administration; he noted that the Assemblies of God high school located in Festac Town has grown astronomically and has both members and non-members of Assemblies of God Church as students. The school which he said began in 2017 currently has a thousand students in number.

He said, “We also have an outreach which we call missions in our parlance, in Ondo state , a place called Arugbo, we also have six Nursery and Primary schools there, that would soon metamorphose to high school. In this district alone, we have several schools that were built under him, so it is not only the church that benefited from his ministry, he equally has this aspect of scholarship that brings high schools together, gives them quiz and then the first second and third are usually given scholarship on annual bases, the churches they come from notwithstanding.

Also speaking, Rev Dr. Gabriel Chinedum Akwuruoha, a Presbyter, in Apapa District maintained that Rev Ogunbola is such a gift to the Assemblies of God Church, saying that his works will keep speaking for him even when he is gone.

To him, if there were situations were people are permanently installed in a system because of the capacity, the gifting, the tolerance and administrative management, “I will say that he should not go, but as the law will have it, he has to go.

“You know there are people you regret employing in a system but this is one of the people who have made Assemblies of God proud. He is a thorough administrator, sometimes, he might be hard on you but that always brings the best out the person,so we know him.

“For the past forty I have been on the pulpit, I have worked with him as his personal assistant in a local church, I have learnt the act of discipline, he is a principled man, I have worked with him very closely and he like idleness, if you are an idle pastor, you can be sure, he will not be happy with you. Among his act of discipline is time keeping, if he tells you he is coming by 1 pm, be sure that 12:45, he will be seated waiting for you, you don’t dare give him time that you are not ready to keep,” he said.

Giving his experience in ministry in the last 50 years, the outgoing Superintendent, Rev Ogunbola said it was good and bad, sweet and bitter, horrible, terrible, but the grace of God was very much available.

He maintained that a leader must understand that he/she is there to meet the needs of the people, make things happen, help people stand on their feet, make people keep going even when it looks as if it is difficult to go on.

He also noted that a leader is there to give people hope in times of discouragement and strength to the weak.

Asked if there were times he felt like giving up, Ogunbola said, “there was a time like that, when those you trusted suddenly began to show signs of mistrust. I have had times when those i trusted so much, made me to begin to ask questions, can you trust people again. Such a thing can be so devastating. A thought of should I continue came in, but I resolved that it is Jesus that is my model and the Lord helped me and I was able to wither the storm.

“My greatest joy is that I am living, the bible says that the end of a matter is better than the beginning. I am happy now that I am living, I often tell my colleagues that there three or four things, all of us started together at different points, nobody could tell what would become of each one, some started, along the line they had to stop because they couldn’t continue.

“ Others want to continue but the system told them no, you no longer fit in, you just have to check out, further still, others are not told to quit, they don’t want to quit but death knocked on their door. In my case,I am happy that I am living, I didn’t run away, my leaders didn’t tell me to go, death couldn’t do anything to me, now I am on my own stepping out, it is a thing of joy and a thing of thanks to God,” he said.

Speaking on the next line of action after retirement, he said it is as the Lord directs, urging members of the church to be steadfast with God and not be distracted by anything.

For a better society

Total Views: 68 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

