Ize-Iyamu emerges Edo APC Gov. candidate

.To face Obaseki on Sept. 19

ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu has emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming September 19, governorship election in Edo State.

With his emergence, he may face the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki who defected to the People Democratic Party, PDP in the gubernatorial contest if the latter clinched the umbrella ticket during the parimary on Thursday June 25th.

It will be a repeat governorship duel of September 2016 when Ize Iyamu ran on the platform of the PDP while Obaseki was the flag bearer of the APC.

Ize-Iyamu emerged the party’s candidate through a direct primary election conducted across the 192 electoral wards across the 18 local government areas of the state on Monday.

He defeated former deputy governor of the state, Pius Odubu and former chairman of Oredo local government council, Osaro Obaze, to emerge winner.

Ize-iyamu defeated his contenders with a total of 27,838 votes, Pius Odubu polled 3,766 votes while Osaro Obazee who came third position with 2,744 votes.

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma and chairman of the Edo governorship primary election committee declared the results.

He said that the committee received a notice of withdrawal from two other aspirants.

“Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu who scored a total of 27, 838 votes has the highest number of votes cast in the election and he is hereby returned a candidate of APC for the forthcoming governorship election,” he stated.

In his acceptance speech, Ize-iyamu commended the electorate for finding him worthy to be the candidate of the party.

“I am naturally happy and humbled by the overwhelming support from the 18 local government. I am so elated that there was no incident of violence and we were able to do the primary without violating the government’s COVID-19 regulation,” he stated.

For a better society

Total Views: 80 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

