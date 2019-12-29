Home News ISWAP execution of Christians: Kanu vows to make revelations on Buhari, El-Rufai,...

ISWAP execution of Christians: Kanu vows to make revelations on Buhari, El-Rufai, cabal’s involvement

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed to expose alleged complicity of President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and the cabal in the recent beheading of 11 Christians by the Islamic State of West Africa, ISWAP.

A former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, had also accused President Buhari of “secretly supporting” the killing.

However, in a Facebook post on Saturday, Kanu told Nigerians to “Get ready!”

He said, “I will reveal the complicity of @MBuhari’s govt. @elrufai & @NGRPresident cabal in the beheading of 11 Christians by #ISIS in a video released on 26/12/2019 . Date:
Tue. 31/12/ 2019. Time:
7: 00 PM Biafraland Time.”

He also shared a picture where President Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, were allegedly holding the ISWAP flag.

