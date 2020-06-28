Islamic clerics, others attend special prayer for ex-Oyo Gov., Ajimobi

Some Islamic clerics among whom are Sheik Muideen Ajani Bello, Sheik Akewugbagold and Sheik Abibullahi Buhari are currently at the Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke Ado, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to offer a special fidau prayer for the soul of the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

We reports that Ajimobi who died on Thursday was buried today in Ibadan.

Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole residence amid tight security.

Our correspondent recalls that the mosque where the prayer is currently held was built by Ajimobi while he was in power as Governor of the state.

He ruled the state for eight years, between 2011 and 2015.

Our correspondent reports that the special prayer is being coordinated by Sheik Abibullahi Buhari.

Among other Islamic clerics who are at the special prayer is Chairman, Muslim Community in Oyo State, Alhaji Isiaq Kunle Sanni.

Bello who said that Ajimobi lived a fulfilled life said that the essence of the special prayer was to offer prayer for the soul of the immediate past Governor.