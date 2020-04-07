Iron Capital partners Australian govt on Africa businesses

Iron Capital, an Africa-focused corporate finance and financial advisory firm, is partnering with the Australian Government, through its Australian Trade Commission (Austrade).

The new partnership allows Austrade, the trade and investment agency of the Australian Government leverage on the extensive network of contacts that Iron Capital has cultivated on the African continent to support Australian businesses making a foray into Africa, with a special focus on Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zambia.

The referral partnership will leverage on Iron Capital’s vast expertise in financial advisory, corporate finance, project finance, market penetration strategies and regulatory advisory services to help Australian companies navigate market entry with the aim of establishing a presence in the continent.

Iron Capital’s selection also means that it would provide the same services to African companies interested in doing business with Australian firms.

According to the Chief Executive of Iron Capital, Jubril Enakele, “Africa is the future of growth, and the decision of Austrade to strategically focus on Australia-Africa trade could not be coming at a better time. From inception, Iron Capital has pursued an Africa-wide agenda with a vision to helping its clients navigate the business terrain on the continent. This is reflected in the trust that Austrade has placed in us by appointing Iron Capital as their referral partner to Australian businesses”.

Also, the Senior Trade Commissioner, Africa, for the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Kym Fullgrabe, stated: “Austrade has an extensive network of more than 70 offices in around 50 countries in the world, and we rely on our chosen referral partners to assist Australian companies looking to enter foreign markets”.

With this partnership, Australian entities are ensured of trusted and established support in an otherwise unfamiliar terrain – a vital service, especially in countries where Austrade does not have a physical presence.

For a better society

Total Views: 26 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

