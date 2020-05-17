Irate youths kill, roast four suspected kidnappers

Four kidnap suspects were burnt to death in Dobeli village, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Saturday.

The suspects met their waterloo when a hunter from Dobeli village sighted a group of persons, numbering over 16, holding a meeting in the bush close to Dobeli village at about 5:30 a.m.

According to an eye witness, the said hunter promptly informed the vigilante groups in Dobeli and nearby Tella villages who mobilised themselves and went into the bush to confront the strangers.

Our correspondent learnt that on getting to the bush, the vigilante, who were armed with assorted weapons, tried to round up the suspects.

It was learnt that during the scuffle the vigilantes were able to apprehend four of the suspects while others fled into the bush.

It was gathered that upon interrogation the four suspects, three who were indigenes of Dobeli and one from nearby Isoll village, confessed that they were kidnappers and were holding the meeting in order to plan to kidnap two prominent persons in Tella and Dobeli villages.

The sources added that the vigilante, who were about 20 in number, tied the four suspects and brought them to Dobeli village on their way to hand them over to the police in Tella village.

However, according to the source, while escorting the suspects to the Tella Police Station, youths of Tella and Dobeli villages, numbering over 300 and armed with assorted weapons, mobilised themselves and overpowered the vigilante and snatched the suspects from them.

The source disclosed that the irate youths promptly killed the four suspects, after which they doused their bodies with petrol and burnt them.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Taraba Police Command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident.

He said that a team of armed policemen have been deployed to the area to maintain peace and order.

For a better society

Total Views: 96 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

