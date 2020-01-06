Iranian General’s killing: IG places police commands on red alert

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert.

This follows intelligence report that some “domestic interests” are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage to protest the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike by the United States.

Soleimani, who headed Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday.

Consequently, the IG has directed Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

It would be recalled that U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani to stop a war.

Addressing newsmen in Florida, Trump alleged that Soleimani was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him”.

Blaming Soleimani for the death of hundreds of American civilians and servicemen, the president said he should have been killed long ago to save many lives.

“For years, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds Force, under Soleimani’s leadership, has targeted, injured, and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen.

“The recent attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani.

“Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London”, Trump said.

He said the late military general had been carrying out acts of terror to destabilise the Middle East for the last 20 years.

“Just recently, Soleimani led the brutal repression of protestors in Iran, where more than a thousand innocent civilians were tortured and killed by their own government.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.

“I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people, with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential,” he said.

Trump noted that although the U.S. was not seeking a regime change in Iran, the “Iranian regime’s aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilise its neighbors, must end, and it must end now”.

