Iran vs US: Trump says no life was lost in missiles attack on troops in Iraq

President Donald Trump on Wednesday, said that Iran appeared to be “standing down’’ after retaliatory missile attacks on military bases accommodating U.S. forces in Iraq on Tuesday evening.

We recalls that on Wednesday, more than a dozen rockets were fired at two Iraqi military bases hosting US troops.

The missiles were targeted at the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province and a facility near Erbil’s airport in northern Iraq very early Wednesday morning.

In a nationwide address, Trump said that no American lives were lost in the attacks, and that only minor damage was done to the bases.

He announced the immediate imposition of additional “punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime’’.

Trump said that the sanctions would remain until Iran changed its behavior, adding that he would never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon as long as he remained president of the U.S, NAN reports.

For a better society

Total Views: 77 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

