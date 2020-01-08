Iran: ‘It’s no coincidence’ – FFK reacts as plane carrying 180 people crashes

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has said the crash of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran, Iran was not a coincidence.

A Ukrainian Boeing-737 with 180 people onboard crashed in Iran.It went down near an airport in the capital, Tehran, on Wednesday.

The aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed just after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, according to Fars state news agency.

The plane was reportedly en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues.

Reacting to the crash, Fani-Kayode said the timing of the incident was wrong.

In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “A Ukrainian Airline jet with 180 passengers has crashed just after it took off in Tehran, Iran. The plane was on it’s way to Kiev, Ukraine. All 180 lives were lost. What a tragedy. The timing of this sad and terrible event is significant. I don’t believe in coincidences. RIP.”

The crash happened at a time when Iran was threatening to go to war with the United States, US, over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed by a US-ordered airstrike at Baghdad airport on Friday.

We also reported that the US President, Donald Trump had disclosed that Soleimani was plotting to kill lots of American citizens but was caught in the process.

Also, Iran had threatened to attack the US White House, following warning of retaliation by Trump.

The threat was issued by Iranian MP, Abolfazl Abutorabi during an open session of parliament in Tehran, Iran, the country’s Labour News Agency reports.

Meanwhile Iran had fired missiles at some US military facilities.

The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq.

