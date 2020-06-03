IPPIS: ASUU dares Ngige, Accountant General over claims

By Isesele Ezekiel, Benin

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Benin chapter has described as baseless claims by office of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation( OAGF) that the tertiary institutions have requested to formalize tax evasion through Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union equally criticized the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige over postulation that it is immoral for members of the union to seat at home playing ludo and draft rather than carry out research on equipment to combat covid19.

In a statement signed by Prof. Monday Omoregie and Fabian Amaechina, Chairman and Secretary University of Benin and made available to newsmen in Benin, the union said despite the decision of OAGF to withhold salaries amid check-off dues of members since February 2000 the union went ahead to produce and distributed items like hand sanitizers, washing soap, face masks to support the government at combating COVID-19

The union also raised concern over what described attempt by OAGF at validating the unending abuses of laws of the federation, adding that the plot does not only contradict the Act establishing the universities but fails to take into cognizance the peculiarities of Nigeria university system

Omoregie observed that with the February and March salaries of seven universities workers who enrolled into IPPSI yet to be paid, coupled with the withheld salaries of ASUU members who refused to sign into the platform, cases of massive corruption have already been established in the operations of IPPSI

He faulted claims by OAGF that the Federal Government has paid several billions of naira on behalf of universities to states because of the universities underpayment of PAYE and called for a concise publication of the data and figures of the underpayment.

