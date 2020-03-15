Investors traded N43.703bn shares this week

A total turnover of 3.964 billion shares worth N43.703 billion in 26,054 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

This is in contrast to a total of 1.814 billion shares valued at N26.008 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,494 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 3.547 billion shares valued at N33.623 billion traded in 19,150 deals; thus contributing 89.48 per cent and 76.94 to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods followed with 91.135 million shares worth N6.007 billion in 2,341 deals. The third place was Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 88.406 million shares worth N132.508 million in 679 deals.

Trading in the Top three equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc accounted for 2.448 billion shares worth N29.563 billion in 12,301 deals, contributing 61.75per cent and 67.64per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NSE All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 13.49per cent to close the week at 22,733.35 and N11.847 trillion respectively.

All other indices also finished lower while NSE ASeM Index closed flat.​

The NSE All Share index declined by 3546.26 basis points to 22733.35 from 26278.61 points traded the previous week.

On the gainers list, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc led gainers table, gaining 7.14 per cent or N0.02 kobo to close at N0.30 kobo. cornerstone Insurance followed with a gain of 6.00 per cent or N6.90 kobo to close at N11.90 kobo

Cadbury Nigeria Plc recorded the highest loss during the day shedding 38.89 per cent or N3.15 kobo to close at N4.95 kobo, Zenith Bank Plc trailed with a loss of 36.70 per cent or N6.90 kobo to close at N11.90 kobo, Access Bank Plc fell by 36.47 per cent or N3.10 kobo to close at N5.40 kobo. Other companies depreciated in price were United Capital Plc 35.48 per cent , Nigeria Breweries Plc 31.37 per cent, Africa Prudential Plc 31.06 per cent, Sterling Bank Plc 29.49 per cent, Nascon Allied Industries Plc 26.92 per cent and Oando Plc 25.93 per cent.

