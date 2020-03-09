Investors traded N26bn shares this week

A total turnover of 1.814 billion shares worth N26.008 billion in 23,494 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in contrast to a total of 1.547 billion shares valued at N24.263 billion that exchanged hands last week in 21,646 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.382 billion shares valued at N16.909 billion traded in 16,275 deals; thus contributing 76.20 per cent and 65.02per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services followed with 98.557 million shares worth N263.837 million in 369 deals. The third place was ICT industry, with a turnover of 89.782 million shares worth N598.016 million in 800 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc accounted for 784.482 million shares worth N14.610 billion in 9,337 deals, contributing 43.25per cent and 56.17per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.24per cent and 0.27per cent to close the week at 26,279.61 and N13.695 trillion respectively.

On the gainers list, UACN Property Development Company Plc led gainers table during the week, gaining 22.89 per cent or N0.19 kobo to close at N1.02 kobo, Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC followed with a gain.of 20.66 per cent or N0.44 kobo to close at N2.57 kobo, UACN PLC added 18.92 per cent or ​ N1.40 kobo to close at N8.80 kobo.

Other firms appreciated in price were Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc 16.67 per cent, FBNHoldings Plc 13.83 per cent , Wema Bank Pl 12.96 per cent , Sterling Bank Plc 11.43 per cent , II Plc 9.98 per cent, May and Baker Nigeria Plc 9.69 per cent and NPF Micro Finance Bank Plc 9.47 per cent.

The Unilever Nigeria Plc led the losers chart, recording the highest loss during the day, dropping by ​ 13.33 per cent or N2.00 to close at N13.00, Lafarge Africa Plc trailed with a loss of ​ 11.94 per cent or N1.85 kobo to close at N13.65 kobo.

Nestle Nigeria Plc fell by 10.00 or N113.00 to close at N1,017.00. Other companies depreciated in price were Ardova Plc 10.0 per cent , CAP Plc 9.96 per cent, Omatek Venture Plc 9.76 per cent , Okomu Oil Palm Plc 9.71 per cent, Berger Paints Plc 9.63 per cent, Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc 9.52 pee cent and NCR Nigeria Plc 9.47 per cent.

