Investors exchange N13.979bn for 1.2bn shares in one week

Investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), last week traded a total turnover of 1.195 billion shares worth N13.979 billion in 20,591 deals in contrast to a total of 1.495 billion shares valued at N12.894 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 20,982 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 965.571 million shares valued at N7.811 billion traded in 11,710 deals; thus contributing 80.79per cent and 55.88per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Industrial Goods industry followed with 54.803 million shares worth N1.509 billion in 2,043 deals. The third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 54.114 million shares worth N111.406 million in 460 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 581.950 million shares worth N6.363 billion in 7,185 deals, contributing 48.69per cent and 45.52per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.​

The NSE All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 1.41per cent to close the week at 22,599.38 and N11.778 trillion respectively.

On Cadbury gainers list, Cadbury Nigeria Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 18.25 per cent or N1.15 kobo to close at N7.45 kobo, Wema Bank Plc followed with a gain of 10.71 per cent or N0.06 kobo to close at N0.62 kobo, NEM Insurance Plc appreciated by 10.00 per cent or N0.20 kobo. Other firms appreciated in price were UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust ​9.68 per cent, University Press Plc 9.38 per cent, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc 9.09 per cent, NPF Microfinance Bank Plc 8.70 per cent, Learn Africa Plc 8.42 per cent, Nascon Allied Industries Plc 7.49 per cent, United Capital Plc 6.67 per cent.

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc led the losers chart, dropping by 26.21 per cent or N0.54 kobo to close at N1.52 kobo, UACN Plc trailed with a loss of 17.33 per cent or N1.30 kobo to close at N6.20 kobo, Guinness Nigeria Plc fell by 15.63 per cent or N3.50 kobo to N18.90 kobo.

Other firms depreciated in price were Champion Breweries Plc 15.63 per cent, Oando Plc 12.21 per cent, Fidelity Bank 10.78 per cent , Cap Plc 9.91 per cent, UACN Property Development Company Plc 9.76 per cent, C &I Leasing Plc 8.93 per cent and Cornerstone Insurance Plc.

