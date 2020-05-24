Home Photo Gallery Investiture of Mr. Bayo Olugbemi as the 21st President/Chairman of Council, CIBN

Investiture of Mr. Bayo Olugbemi as the 21st President/Chairman of Council, CIBN

L-R- Mr. Seye Awojobi, FCIB, Registrar/Chief Executive, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi (Rtd), Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB, President/Chairman of Council, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Mrs. Fadeke Olugbemi, Wife of the President and Mrs. Fadeke Olugbemi, Wife of the President, CIBN during the Investiture of Mr. Bayo Olugbemi as the 21st President/Chairman of Council, CIBN held in Lagos .

L-R: Hon. Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi (Rtd) swearing-in Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB, President/Chairman of Council, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria while Mr. Seye Awojobi, FCIB, Registrar/Chief Executive, CIBN looks on during the Investiture of Mr. Bayo Olugbemi as the 21st President/Chairman of Council, CIBN held in Lagos 17/5/2020.

L-R: Mr. Oladele Alabi, FCIB, National Treasurer, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Prof. Segun Ajibola, Past President, CIBN, Dr. Ken Opara, 1st Vice President, CIBN; Mr. ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, Past President/CEO, NESG; Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Mrs. ‘Debola Osibogun, former President, CIBN; Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, 2nd Vice President, CIBN and  Mr. Seye Awojobi, FCIB, Registrar/Chief Executive, CIBN during the Investiture of Mr. Bayo Olugbemi as the 21st President/Chairman of Council, CIBN held in Lagos .

