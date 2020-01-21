Home Photo Gallery Investiture Ceremony of Engr. Funmilola Ojelade as the 16th President of...

Investiture Ceremony of Engr. Funmilola Ojelade as the 16th President of Association of Professional women Engineers of Nigeria held in Lagos

L-r ...President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE) Engr Babagana Mohammed,  the 16th  President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Engr Funmilola Ojelade, representative of first lady of Borno State Engr   Aisha Yusuf Mohammad  and  immediate past   President of APWEN  Engr  Dr Felicia Agubata,  during the Investiture ceremony of  Engr Funmilola Ojelade as the 16th  president  APWEN held at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos 18/1/2020....  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … 16th  President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Engr Funmilola Ojelade and President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE) Engr Babagana Mohammed, presenting a plague to the Guest Speaker Chairman , First bank of Nigeria  Mrs. Ibukun Awosika .

L-r …President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Funmilola Ojelade, Council Members and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria Engr Felix Ebuzoeme. Presenting Biennial Women award to  immediate past President of APWEN Engr Dr Felicia Agubata, her husband Mr. Kordy Agubata .

L-r… President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria  (APWEN) Engr Funmilola Ojelade,   Mother of the day  Founding President of APWEN  Engr Joanna OLu Maduka, Presenting an award to  MD/CE of Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Plc. Mr Abbas Umar Masanawa.

L-r…  Engr. Aishatu Aliyu Umar ,Member APWEN Abuja Chapter Engr Queen Ezechinyere Chibueze,  Engr Oduwa Agbonemi  and Past President APWEN Engr Mayem Adetiba.

L-r…. Cross section of the new Executive Members as they take their Oath in the present of    APWEN  President Engr. Funmilola Ojelade.

APWEN President   Engr Funmilola Ojelade, (both middle) Engr Valerie Agberegba ,    Engr Queen Ezechinyere Chibueze, (right) and others members of  APWEN Abuja Chapter. In a group photograph during the Investiture ceremony of  Engr Funmilola Ojelade as the 16th  president  APWEN held at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos 18/1/2020 … PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

