Investiture Ceremony of Engr. Funmilola Ojelade as the 16th President of Association of Professional women Engineers of Nigeria held in Lagos

L-r … 16th President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Engr Funmilola Ojelade and President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Babagana Mohammed, presenting a plague to the Guest Speaker Chairman , First bank of Nigeria Mrs. Ibukun Awosika .

L-r …President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Funmilola Ojelade, Council Members and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria Engr Felix Ebuzoeme. Presenting Biennial Women award to immediate past President of APWEN Engr Dr Felicia Agubata, her husband Mr. Kordy Agubata .

L-r… President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Funmilola Ojelade, Mother of the day Founding President of APWEN Engr Joanna OLu Maduka, Presenting an award to MD/CE of Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Plc. Mr Abbas Umar Masanawa.

L-r… Engr. Aishatu Aliyu Umar ,Member APWEN Abuja Chapter Engr Queen Ezechinyere Chibueze, Engr Oduwa Agbonemi and Past President APWEN Engr Mayem Adetiba.

L-r…. Cross section of the new Executive Members as they take their Oath in the present of APWEN President Engr. Funmilola Ojelade.

APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade, (both middle) Engr Valerie Agberegba , Engr Queen Ezechinyere Chibueze, (right) and others members of APWEN Abuja Chapter. In a group photograph during the Investiture ceremony of Engr Funmilola Ojelade as the 16th president APWEN held at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos 18/1/2020 … PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

