Investiture Ceremony Engr Mary Afolayan as the 8th chairman of APWEN Lagos

L-r … Immediate past Chairman of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Aisida, APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade, presenting award to MD/CEO Olivet cloud solutions Nigeria Limited Engr Chioma Hope Okoli-Chimamanda, Lagos APWEN Chairman Engr Mary Afolayan.

L-r … Immediate past Chairman of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Aisida, Pastor faith Afolayan, her wife Lagos APWEN Chairman Engr Mary Afolayan, MD/CEO Olivet cloud solutions Nigeria Limited Engr Chioma Hope Okoli-Chimamanda and direct of Project (LSDPC) Engr Olayinka Abdul , during the investiture Ceremony of her 8th Chairman and to Commemorate international women’s day awards/ investiture Ceremony held in Lagos on 14/3/2020.

