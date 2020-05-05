Insurers set agenda for new Commissioner for Insurance

…Sunday Thomas is a thorough bred practitioner– NIA Chairman

His appointment is a good development—NCRIB

As the euphoria generated by Monday’s confirmation of Mr. Sunday Thomas as the nation’s sixth Commissioner for Insurance lingers, insurance practitioners in the country said that the industry is now on the trajectory of an unprecedented growth.

Major associations and professional bodies in the insurance industry including the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) which is the umbrella body of all registered insurance companies and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) under which insurance brokers congregate are united in celebrating the confirmation of Mr Thomas as the new Commissioner For Insurance.

Thomas was appointed acting Commissioner for Insurance on July of 2019 to replace the immediate past commissioner for Insurance Alhaji Mohammed Kari. He was prior to the appointment the Deputy Commissioner, Technical.

Reacting to his confirmation yesterday, the chairman of the NIA Mr. Tope Smart said the insurance industry was excited to have a thorough bred insurance professional like Mr. Thomas as the chief executive officer of the commission.

“It is a very good development for which I believe the insurance industry will benefit from” Mr. Smart remarked.

President of the NCRIB Dr (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi revealed that the insurance industry in the country witnessed tremendous growth under the command of Mr. Thomas as Acting Commissioner stressing that his eventual confirmation will lead to greater height.

The NCRIB boss challenged the new commissioner to activate all the necessary cells to ensure for a better and bigger insurance industry.

“The joy of our Council knows no bound as the news of your confirmation as the CFI filtered into the air. We reckon without a doubt that this is one of the best things that have happened to the entire insurance industry, going by the dynamic, industry- friendly leadership that you have demonstrated throughout the period you acted as Ag. CFI.

“Under your leadership, the industry has recorded great progress while intra industry harmony is also pervasive. As President of the NCRIB, I am particularly elated at this news. You have since assumption of my tenure given tremendous back up and support, for which I am most grateful.

“Please be assured of the unrelenting support of myself and my team, as well as all other members for your sterling success in office. May the Almighty God grant you more wisdom and good health in office” Dr. Onigbogi submitted.

Thomas who has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator, was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017. He had earlier left the commission to serve as the Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had through a statement issued by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning conveyed the confirmation of Mr. Thomas as the news Commissioner for Insurance. President Buhari also announced the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non Executive Director representing the North East, and Mrs. Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South South. The appointments take immediate effect.

