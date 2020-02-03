Insecurity: Reason Buhari won’t resign – Arewa youths

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has reacted to the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign.

AYCF President-General, Yerima Shettima said Abaribe shouldn’t have called for Buhari’s resignation because he won’t resign despite the failure of his government.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator had called for Buhari’s resignation due to the inability of his government to profer solution to the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

However, Shettima said: “The fact of the matter is that anybody can come out and say the President should resign, but the issue is probably that the call is coming from an opposition, however, the fact remains that all is not well with this country.

“This is a clear indication that there is a failure on the part of our country’s leadership, but calling for resignation is no big deal.

“Left for me, I won’t have advised him on that because if you call for his resignation, will he resign? The answer is no. We have not grown to that level where maturity comes upon us as a people.

“We have not gotten to that level where there is a need to resign even from the heads of security agencies who have all failed, shown high level of incompetence and propaganda and should have honourably resigned, but no.

“The last meeting they had with the president, one would have expected that they were fired, but they were not.”

For a better society

Total Views: 68 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

