Insecurity: PDP blast Buhari over killings, robbery in Kaduna, Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has claimed that the central control system of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has collapsed.

PDP made the remark while berating Buhari over the recent rise of insecurity across the country.

The opposition party condemned the increasing armed robbery and kidnapping activities in Kaduna and Kogi States.

Recall that some armed herdsmen had a few days ago invaded Tudu village in Doka, Kufana District of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The attack left nine persons dead while many houses were destroyed by fire.

Similarly, about 23 persons were killed during a robbery incident that occurred on Thursday at a commercial bank in Isanlu area of Kogi State.

Reacting, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiya, berated the President over his alleged inability to take decisive steps on curbing the issue of insecurity in the country.

Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of the former ruling party lamented that Nigeria has become a “minefield for bandits, insurgents, kidnappers, for marauders.”

“It’s not only in Southern Kaduna. in Isanlu, Yagba East local Government of Kogi State, armed robbers went into a bank on Thursday, killed all the policemen there and killed indigenes of the community.

Loading…

“It is about the failure of governance, the central control system of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has collapsed. Whom do you say is in charge of governance today?” Ologbondiyan noted.

In conclusion, the spokesman said “President Buhari is in charge of the security architecture of our nation, he is a general who has commanded troops and in spite of our expectations in our party that with the the advantage of his experience he should know that when a commander begins to lose men on the field, it behooves on him to change the security architecture of country but he has not taken advice.”

For a better society

Total Views: 60 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

