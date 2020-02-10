Insecurity: Fani-Kayode predicts when Nigeria will break up

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Minister of Aviation, has declared that Nigeria will not last the next five years as a unit.

Fani-Kayode said the country shall finally break into two or more separate units.

He cited the spate of insecurity and other recent developments as major reasons for the breakup.

The outspoken PDP member, who has always advocated for restructuring, said it was too late now to start restructuring the country.

He said this in a tweet he shared on Sunday evening.

According to him, “Given what is going on today I am convinced of two things.

“Firstly that the call for restructuring is not only outdated but also too little, too late.

“Secondly that Nigeria will break into two or more pieces within the next five years.

“Mark my words and remember them!”

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, led by a former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ango Abdullahi had on Sunday described the current administration as a failure.

NEF, angered by the spate of insecurity leading to incessant killings, kidnapping and banditry, said it warned Nigerians before the 2019 general elections that President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing to offer them.

Despite several calls by Nigerians for the change of tactics in the fight against insurgency and other criminalities, President Buhari has refused to change his service chiefs who are overdue for retirement.

