Insecurity: ‘Cries of victims giving us sleepless night’ – Reps

The Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, on Tuesday, disclosed that the general insecurity in the country is giving members of the House sleepless night.

The spokesperson, while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly said that the House will consider legislative instrument to control the situation.

“We can no longer discuss about it in low tones. The cries of those that have lost their lives are giving us sleepless nights and something needs to be done about it,” he lamented.

He said that the House which just resumed from 6weeks break will look at issues confronting the country, particularly security.

“We will look at what pains you and pains us, that is insecurity in the land; it is alarming.

“It is the responsibility of the police to take care of internal security, a role the constitution gave them mandate to play.

“The recent reports we are getting shows that the police is capable of handling our internal security. We are going to use legislative intervention to support them the more, and all the other role players within the Armed Forces.

“We will look at what pains you and pains us, that is insecurity in the land; it is alarming,” he said.

For a better society

Total Views: 84 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

