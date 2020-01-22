Insecurity: Buhari Govt has failed woefully – Bishop Manza

The Catholic Bishop of Adamawa Diocese, Bishop Stephen Manza, has regretted that the federal government has failed woefully in its constitutional responsibility of protecting and securing Nigerians.

He, therefore, told the federal government to stop deceiving Nigerians about defeating the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

The Clergy, who confirmed the unfortunate killing of the Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN, Chairman for Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, by the insurgents, enjoined the government to be more decisive in handling matters of security and protecting innocent citizens of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had condemned the killing of Lawan Andimi by the terrorists’ group, describing it as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

But Bishop Manza, who challenged the federal government on the security of Nigerians, said, “Government should stop fooling Nigerians and tell them the truth of the security situation in the country.”

Speaking while addressing newsmen on the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Catholic Bishop queried, “Let no one be deceived. Boko Haram is still strong…who can travel between Michika and Maiduguri without using escort?”

According to the Adamawa state Chairman of CAN, “It is unfortunate that Andimi was killed when negotiations were still ongoing to free the reverend gentleman even as at Sunday, January 19.”

The Catholic Bishop lamented, “They sent a photo. There was a video but it is too gruesome to be shown” publicly, adding that the insurgents demanded £2 million as ransom to free Andimi but only N50 million could be raised, which they still rejected.

