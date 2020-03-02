Insecurity, biggest challenge against foreign investment- Peter Obi

Former Vice Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has commended the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria for significantly drawing the National & Global attention to the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

Obi who spoke at the weekend at the sidelines of an International business conference organized by Ngeria, America Business Forum (NABF) said the peaceful protest by the Bishops shows their patriotic level of concern on the challenging situation in the country.

According to a statement from Obi’s media office in Abuja, Obi charged other critical stakeholders in the country to join the Bishops in elevating the insecurity situation in the land for necessary action.

Mr Obi who was one of the keynote speakers at the well attended forum said what Nigeria desperately needs now is Investment especially Foreign direct investment to reboot her declining economy & create employment for her teeming unemployed youth.

But nobody will be attracted to invest in an unsecured or lawless environment.

He said that unemployment situation in the country is so frightening and any nation who cannot engage it’s teeming educated youths surely will have issues with social vices like crimes and criminalities.

Obi regretted that Ghana whose entire population is less than 20% of our population is attracting more Investment & attention than Nigeria with all its abundant capital and material resources.

Mr Obi said that all the attendees he spoke to personally had one or two worries, Security, Law & Order.

He further urged Government to aggressively tackle the situation.

For a better society

Total Views: 22 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

