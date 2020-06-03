Insecurity: Be cautious of personal safety like personal hygiene, Nigerians urged

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, OWERRI

An Owerri based lawyer, and former electoral commissioner, in three states of the federation Barr. Josiah Chukwudi Uwuzuruonye, has cautioned Nigerians to take their personal security more now like their personal hygiene, due to rising insecurity and the cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking with journalists on the state of the nation in Owerri, the Imo State capital Tuesday, Uwazuruonye said that Nigerians should be very serious and cautious of how they live their lives and go about their businesses.

On the level of hygiene, he said “if people would be ready to keep to the guidelines of personal hygiene as stipulated, frequency of the spread of any disease, even the COVID-19 disease would be so minimal”.

In the same vein, he noted that if people are very careful and cautious of their personal security, they will not be affected by insecurity.

According to him, “Why should people keep late in the office, or at their business areas, knowing full well that the way the country was in the 80s and 90s, is not the way the country is today”.

He noted that a lot of vexing issues emanating from bad governance have given rise to the current state of insurgency and insecurity in the country.

Uwazuruonye regretted that up till this time of insecurity most Nigerians in the private sector, of the economy, still stay up to 7pm at their business areas, without minding what happens next.

He however urged the Federal Government to desist from any hasty measures to deal with the pandemic as it affect relaxation of the lockdown in parts of the country.

He further noted that the nation is still bereft of the necessary facilities including experts, medicine, fully equipped hospitals to deal with the deadly virus which according to him appears to be a pervasive disease.

“I personally do not subscribe to the idea to re-open schools, airports and churches in the country for now because it does not appear to me that FG is serious in dealing with the virus”, he noted.

According to him, it would be counterproductive for schools to resume normal classes for now since the authorities have not done the needful to guard against possible contraction of the pandemic by the students.

He therefore advised Nigerians to be wiser than the serpent and not to jeopardize their lives in their desire to worship God.

“Pastors now create the erroneous impression of trying to be more powerful than God and impact same to their followers and some have destroyed many homes. It is not about worshipping of God but the money they are making. Everything is not done properly but with ulterior motive” he stated.

Uwazuruonye also alleged that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the emergence of multi-millionaires over night in the country with a substantial chunk of public funds not accounted for.

Reacting to the security situation in the country, Uwazuruonye– a former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Cross River and Anambra States called for the engagement of individuals with proactive ideas, skills and intuition to remedy the nagging situation, stressing that the youths should not be ignored in the struggle in order not to constitute themselves into cogs in the wheel of progress.

He also warned that the proposed private security outfit being canvassed and championed by the governors of the South East should not be used as an instrument to fight political opponents to gain power.

“If it is purely and strictly for security, I support it but if it is for witch hunting, oppression and victimization of opponent, come me out”, he cautioned.

