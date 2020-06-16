Insecurity: Arewa group gives Buhari 14 days to sack Service Chiefs, end killings

…say enough is enough

As killings in Northern Nigeria continue unabated, a group operating under the aegis of Coalition Against Killings in Northern Nigeria (CAKIN) have given a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to sack the Service Chiefs and end killings in Northern Nigeria.

CAKIN threatened that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any reported case of killings will leave the coalition with no option than to mobilize citizens to take to the streets until the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is shut down.

The deadline came on the heels of lamentations by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) over the high rate of insecurity in the North in which they accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to tackle the situation.

In a statement on Sunday, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, convener of the forum, said the situation is getting worse by the day adding that constant attacks by bandits and Boko Haram insurgents are indications that the Buhari administration “has failed woefully” in terms of security and welfare of citizens.

However, CAKIN, in a statement jointly signed by conveners of seven groups, disclosed that at the expiration of the ultimatum, they would be left “with no option than to mobilize citizens to take to streets until the government is completely shut down”.

The press statement released to journalists was signed by Comrade Isah Abubakar, president general Norther Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Yerima Shettima, president general Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yusuf Amoke, president Northern Anti-corruption Front, Mohamned Salihu Danlami, Arewa Assembly, Muritala Abubakar, Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Association, Gambo Gujungu, president Arewa Youth Forum and Adiris Mohammed.

The coalition said enough is enough and an end must be put to the “mindless killings of our people particularly in the villages, and the nonchalant attitude displayed by government and its agencies to the plights of people going through horrific experience in the hands of criminals that seems to have overwhelmed our security agencies”.

The statement read in part: “It is on a sad note that this Coalition wishes to remind the Federal Government and Government at all levels, that the primary responsibility of government anywhere particularly the one that was democratically elected by voters is to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“Recall that, Nigerians particularly Northerners voted President Muhammadu Buhari en masse to power in 2015 in anticipation that as a former military head of state, and a retire General he is positioned to deal decisively with all forms of threats to the security of our people, particularly challenges of Boko Haram that had caused hardship and unprecedented destruction of lives and economic activities.

“Alas, five years into President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure instead of reducing insecurity, it has escalated thereby exposing great numbers of our people to avoidable deaths and loss of property in a manner that history has never witnessed before.

“As patriotic citizens, it is our constitutional duty to raise voices and call attention to the killings that is taking place across States of the Northern regions on a daily basis and mobilize citizens on how to constructively engage government at all levels and make demands to end the killings.

“The coalition is saying enough is enough and an end must be put to the mindless killings of our people particularly in the villages, and the nonchalant attitude displayed by government and its agencies to the plights of people going through horrific experience in the hands of criminals that seems to have overwhelmed our security agencies.

“Consequently, CAKIN, wishes to put forward the following demands: The coalition demands unequivocally that President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander –in- Chief should immediately relieve the Service Chiefs of their duties. Equally, the coalition demands that all security personnel who are living above their legitimate earnings should be investigated and prosecuted immediately.

“The coalition further demands that security votes by the state governors be abolished without second thought.

“The coalition strongly supports the idea of Community Policing and calls for its immediate implementation nationwide.

“The coalition reiterates here that enough is enough and it can no longer tolerate mindless killings of innocent citizens of the northern Nigeria without the government seems to be doing much to stop it.

“The Coalition from today June, 15th 2020 gives a 14- day ultimatum to Federal Government to end killings in the entire States of the North. After the expiration of this ultimatum, any reported case of killings will leave the coalition with no option than to mobilize citizens to take to streets until the government is completely shut down”.

