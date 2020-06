Innovation & Creativity fair 2020 organised by Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch held in Lagos

L-r …Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun Second Prize winner Coro Meter , Emmanuel Ifeanyi Arji receives his plague from NSE Ikeja Assistant /General Secretary Engr Catherine Onojaife.

L-r… Chairman NSE Ikeja branch Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, third prize Google Assistant Auto Switch, Price Bernard received his prize from Ex- Office Engr Adeleye Adegboyega, FNSE.

L-r… Chairman NSE Ikeja branch Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, Presenting a Certificate to Chairman Planning Committee on Innovation and Creativity fair Engr Olutosin Ogunmola.

L-r… Engr Festus Alawode, Engr Catherine Onojaife, Engr Adeleye Adegboyega, Engr Ajose Oluwale and Chairman NSE ikeja branch Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun.

L-r… Third prize Google Assistant Auto Switch, Price Bernard, one position of innovation and creativity fair Ahmed Ayinla, Simbat Odeniyi and Second Prize winner Coro Meter , Emmanuel Ifeanyi Arji, during the Innovation and Creativity Fair 2020 theme’ Growing Innovations with Entrepreneurship ‘ organised by NSE Ikeja in Lagos on 6/6/2020 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

