INEC vows to go ahead with Edo, Ondo guber timetable

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed commitment to hold the end of term governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States in line with timelines earlier unveiled by the commission.

The commission had scheduled the election in Edo and Ondo for 19th September and 10th October, 2020, respectively.

The reconfirmation followed rife speculation that the polls may be shifted because of the ravaging global coronavirus pandemic.

However the commission after an extensive deliberation Tuesday said it is proceeding with the timelines, even as it assured it will adopt all advisory from relevant health authorities.

A statement from Barr. Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee reads: “The Commission deliberated extensively on a Policy Framework that will guide its operations, activities and engagements with critical stakeholders in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the electoral process in Nigeria. Based on this, the Commission will on Thursday 21st May 2020 issue a Policy Framework for engagement with stakeholders, the conduct of the two end of tenure governorship elections, outstanding bye elections and future electoral activities.

“The Commission reiterated its commitment to conduct the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections on 19th September and 10th October 2020 as contained in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released on 6th February 2020.

“We reassure Nigerians of our resolve and determination to provide the requisite guidance, innovation and leadership in conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission is committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of conducting elections but without jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of citizens, stakeholders or its valued staff.

“The Commission will accelerate consultations and engagements with political parties, civil society organizations, security agencies and health authorities as soon as its Policy Framework is finalized this week.

“We again urge everyone to remain safe and healthy by complying with all the guidelines and protocols issued by the health authorities”.

