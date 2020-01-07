INEC reveals when Gov. Yahaya Bello will be prosecuted

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed it will institute a criminal case against Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for double registration at the end of his tenure.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voters’ Education and Information Committee, Festus Okoye, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja.

Okoye stated that Bello was currently shielded by the immunity clause, which protects him against any form of prosecution.

He pointed out that the three INEC workers who were indicted in the governor’s double registration have been dismissed.

Okoye said: “The case of double registration against the Kogi State governor has not been abandoned, but there is nothing the commission can do now because he is still under immunity. But by the time the immunity expires, the commission will meet and take a decision on the next line of action.

“We started with our workers who were implicated in the double registration, first; while we have to wait until the governor ceases to enjoy immunity, which protects him against prosecution.

“There are various stages involved. You have to investigate, prosecute and convict or acquit. You cannot just conclude that one is guilty or innocent without exhausting the entire process. So, when we get to that bridge, we will cross it.”

We had reported that Bello had November 2019, told the Federal High Court Abuja, that he was ready to defend himself in the allegation of double registration framed against him by Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

