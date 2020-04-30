INEC mourns as Guinea electoral chair dies of coronavirus

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The coronavirus disease has claimed the life of the President, Independent National Electoral Commission of Guinea, Mamadou Salif Kébé.

Chairman, Nigeria’s Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, described Kébé’s passing “as most unfortunate and a great loss to Guinea and West Africa”.

The deceased was said to have contracted the infection from one of the African civil society electoral experts, who were in Guinea for the country’s national referendum and legislative elections held on March 22, 2020.

A statement issued in Abuja by the spokesman, ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, Paul Ejime, said Kébé was hospitalised for a few days and died in Conakry on Friday, April 17.

“Seven of the visitors, who are still stranded in Conakry because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, are reported to have also tested positive for COVID-19,” Ejime said.

