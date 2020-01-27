‘INEC committed fraud by declaring Ihedioha winner, he never won election’ – Oshiomhole

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has insisted that Emeka Ihedioha never won the March 9, 2019, governorship election in Imo State.

Oshiomhole said the Supreme Court judgment was a remedy for the fraud committed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by declaring Ihedioha governor.

Addressing his party members in Auchi, Edo North over the weekend, the APC National Leader claimed that Ihedioha did not meet the constitutional provision of scoring 25 percent in two thirds of the 27 local government areas of the state, hence it was fraudulent for INEC to declare him winner.

He said: “Everybody knows that you need one quarter of the votes in at least two third local government (areas) in a state to be declared a winner or governor, but INEC recruited a crook Professor who declared Emeka Ihedeoha of the PDP who scored one third in 12 local government (areas) out of 27. So, if the Professor go free with his loot, another person will try it again.

“That was the mischief that the Supreme Court corrected that they are hiring people to come and make noise. We don’t steal votes, we win votes. So I congratulate the Supreme Court for upholding the constitution of the country.”

Recall that the Supreme Court had sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as governor of Imo State and declared Uzodinma winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Supreme Court had said votes due to Uzodinma and the APC in 388 polling units were excluded, and when added gave the party the much coveted victory at the polls.

