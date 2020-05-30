INEC admits COVID-19 truncated Nigeria’s electoral process

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has assured Nigerians that COVID-19 won’t truncate Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.

Yakubu spoke in Abuja at the INEC’s first virtual meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Saturday.

The INEC Chairman, however, admitted that the virus disrupted INEC’s activities like other national institutions.

He said: “For instance, further engagements with the National Assembly and stakeholders on electoral reform and the conduct of some off-season elections have to be suspended because of the global health emergency.

“Happily, the PTF has issued guidelines on protective measures for the gradual restoration of normalcy nationwide.

”On that basis, the commission recently released its own policy on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The commission is convinced that electoral activities can resume, but in full compliance with the advisory issued by health authorities.

“Consequently, the Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States scheduled for Sept. 19 and Oct. 10 respectively, will proceed as planned.

