Indigo wins Best Corporate PR Agency of the Year

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading full service Public Relations and Event Management Consultancy firm has emerged the ‘Best Corporate PR Agency of the Year – PR Excellence Award’ in recognition of its outstanding contribution towards the Public Relations profession.

The agency was crowned by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations at its 2019 Presidential Dinner & Awards held at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel and Suites .Also, the Managing Director of the agency, Mr. Bolaji Abimbola was honoured with the award of the Public Relations Personality of the Year.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mukhtar Sirajo described the choice of Integrated Indigo Limited as a testament to the exceptional level of professionalism on display both in the planning and execution of Public Relation services offered to its numerous clients over the last one year which accounted for their reputation and goodwill enjoyed in the marketplace.

“The award conferred on Integrated Indigo Limited is a clear proof and attestation of their immense capacity in providing exceptional services in PR and communication for different clients. They have shown limitless passion to serve clients through creativity and unique application of relevant industry practice.” Sirajo said.

Receiving the award, the Managing Director, Integrated Indigo Limited, Bolaji Abimbola expressed profound gratitude to the apex regulatory body of Public Relations in Nigeria for the recognition, describing it as another significant milestone that would motivate the agency to greater achievement and delivery of exceptional services to its clients.

Dedicating the award to entire staff of the agency, Abimbola commended them for pushing beyond the limits to deliver great value to the clients and satisfying their expectations. “This award is an attestation to the fact that our works are making huge impacts on the corporate images of our clients and their brands. Special appreciation also goes to our clients for reposing the trust and confidence in us. As a company, we would continue to deliver exceptional services and value to our clients’ businesses”, he added.

In reinforcing the agency’s recognition, two of its key clientele were also celebrated as the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel was awarded the Public Relations Personality of the Year and Nigerian Bottling Company was recognized with the Corporate Public Relations Ambassador of the Year award.

It would be recalled that Integrated Indigo Limited received similar honour from the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria where it was recognized as the West Africa’s Best in Class Public Relations and Communication Service Company of the Year 2019.

