Inciting statements ‘ll heat up polity in Ondo — Kekemeke

From Damisi Ojo, Akure

Ahead of governorship election in Ondo state, an APC governorship aspirant in the state , Isaacs Kekemeke has cautioned governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu against making inciting statements out of provocation in the interest of the party’s unity.



Akeredolu during his third year anniversary celebration in governance last week was reported to have made some inciting statements against leaders of the factional leaders within APC in the state.

At the anniversary dinner in Akure, Akeredolu said he was ready to confront and fight members of the APC Unity who have been allegedly frustrating his attempt to get a second term ticket.

The factional group, also known as Unity Forum is headed by a former state deputy governor, Alhaji Alli Olanusi and has some party leaders including Dr Olusegun Abraham; Senate Deputy Leader, Prof Ajayi Boroffice; Chief Olusola Oke, Engr.Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Barrister Bukola Adetula and other estranged APC leaders in the state.

Reacting to various failed peace meetings between his camp and the Unity forum, Akeredolu insisted that he was no longer interested in such meetings and would be battle ready to fight members of the group.

Kekemeke,who is the Pioneer APC chairman in Ondo state condemned such statement while speaking on a radio current affairs programme in Akure.

Kekemeke said “I have also seen some video clips flying around and i just want to believe that the governor did not make the statement.

” We are in a time where you can see all manner of clips.

So I want to believe that the governor did not make the statement and if he did, I want to assume that it was a slip and if it was a slip ,I want to think that the governor should have never allowed himself to be provoked to say those things he said as a governor.

“Those who are provoking him should stop doing that, but he too should stop allowing himself to be provoked so that we can have one big party.

“That was what i did when i became the chairman of the party and pulled this party together and that is where I stand . I can no longer be called into supporting an anti-governor’s group.

” I also can not be a pro-governor person, his mouthpiece, I can not. Our party will come together in July after i would have emerged as APC’s flag bearer. That same thing that i did before,pulling the party together, and i will pull it together again. ”

For a better society

Total Views: 80 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

