Inaugural dialogue ,book launch in honor of Hon. justice chinwe Iyizoba held in Lagos

L-r… Chief Ziggy Azike, Former governor of Anambara State Mr Peter Obi , Dr Oladapo Olanipekun (SAN) Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Amina Augie, Justice Court of Appeal Hon Justice Chinwe Iyozoba, (rtd) Pro Chancellor University of Lagos Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN).

L-r …Former governor of Anambara State Mr Peter Obi, Director UBA Group Mrs. Owanari Duke , Justice Court of Appeal Hon Justice Chinwe Iyozoba, (rtd) justice of supreme court of Nigeria justice Amins Adamu.at the book Presentation .

L-r … Barr Zik Obi ,Dr Chris Asoluka and his wife Nneka.

L-r … Mrs Ijeoma Chuks Okoye ,Mrs. Yetunde Akinluyi and justice Kudirat Kekere –Ekun.

L-r… Chief Ziggy Azike, the moderator Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Chief (Mrs) Foloke Solanke (SAN) Justice Chinwe Iyozoba, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, justice Amins Adamu.and Former governor of Anambara State Mr Peter Obi , during Inaugural Dialogue and book launch in honor of Hon justice chinwe Iyizoba held in Lagos on 30/1/2020… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Sir Amachi Ebeledike his wife Barrister Joy, barr temitope Orhewere, Hon Justice Chinwe Iyozoba,- Engr Christoper Okoye, Dame Princess Karenate- Egbuson and Mrs Ijeoma Chuks-Okoye. During the Public presentation of the book ‘ Contemporary issues in Law& Society Legal essays in tribute to Hon Justice Chinwe . Iyizoba ,/Inaugural law FG Dialogue on Good Governance, held Lagos on 30/1/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

