Inaugural dialogue ,book launch in honor of Hon. justice chinwe Iyizoba held in Lagos

Justice Court of Appeal Hon Justice Chinwe Iyozoba, (rtd) Pro Chancellor University of Lagos Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN) Director UBA Group Mrs. Owanari Duke , former Commonwealth secretary General Chief Emeka Anyaoku, First Female Senior Advocate of Nigeria Chief (Mrs) Folake Solanke (SAN)and Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria Justice Olabode Rhodes Vivour, during Inaugural Dialogue and book launch in honor of Hon justice chinwe Iyizoba held in Lagos on 30/1/2020... PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Chief Ziggy Azike, Former governor of Anambara State Mr Peter Obi , Dr Oladapo Olanipekun (SAN) Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Amina Augie, Justice Court of  Appeal Hon Justice Chinwe Iyozoba, (rtd) Pro Chancellor University of Lagos Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN).

L-r …Former governor of Anambara State Mr Peter Obi, Director  UBA Group Mrs. Owanari Duke , Justice Court of  Appeal Hon Justice Chinwe Iyozoba, (rtd) justice of supreme court of Nigeria justice Amins  Adamu.at the book  Presentation .

L-r … Barr Zik Obi  ,Dr Chris Asoluka and his wife Nneka.

L-r … Mrs Ijeoma Chuks Okoye ,Mrs. Yetunde Akinluyi and justice Kudirat Kekere –Ekun.

L-r… Chief Ziggy Azike, the moderator  Adesuwa Onyenokwe,  Chief (Mrs)  Foloke Solanke (SAN) Justice Chinwe Iyozoba, Chief Emeka Anyaoku,  justice Amins  Adamu.and  Former governor of Anambara State Mr Peter Obi ,  during Inaugural Dialogue and book launch in honor of Hon justice chinwe Iyizoba  held in Lagos on 30/1/2020… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Sir Amachi Ebeledike his wife Barrister Joy, barr temitope Orhewere, Hon Justice Chinwe Iyozoba,- Engr Christoper Okoye, Dame  Princess Karenate- Egbuson and   Mrs Ijeoma Chuks-Okoye.  During the Public presentation of the   book ‘ Contemporary issues in Law&  Society Legal essays in tribute  to  Hon  Justice Chinwe . Iyizoba ,/Inaugural law FG Dialogue on Good Governance, held  Lagos on 30/1/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

