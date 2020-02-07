Imo: Uzodinma extends tenure of investigation panels set up by Ihedioha

According to an official statement issued in Owerri from the office of the chief press secretary, the Governor took the decision rising from a meeting with the committees.

The statement further stated that the governor’s decision was in keeping with his “mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery” to drive home the policy thrust of his administration.

He acknowledged that government is a continuum and assured Imo people that his administration would not go into witch-hunting of any kind, but rather would continue from where his predecessor Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha stopped.

Notable among the Committees were: The Judicial Panel on Lands and Related Matters headed by Justice Ijeoma Ogugua, Investigative Panel on Contract Awards from 2011 till date headed by Justice Benjamin Ikeaka, Visitation Panels for Imo State University, Teaching Hospital Orlu, Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo, and the Committee for the Investigation of Local Government Administration from 2011-2019 headed by Eze Duruiheoma (SAN) among others.

He however, promised to revive institutions in the state and recover all state assets in private hands. The Governor also charged the various Committees and Panels to do a thorough job, assuring that he would implement the recommendations for the overall interest of the state.

Uzodinma charged, “Continue with the good job you are doing for Imo state. In our little way, we shall encourage you to turn in an objective report that will meet the yearnings of the people of Imo state”.